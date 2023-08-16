Celebrating the world's best coasters on National Roller Coaster Day

The theme park industry celebrates August 16 as National Roller Coaster Day, so let's play along by republishing our list of the World's Best Roller Coasters, as voted on by Theme Park Insider readers.

Jurassic World VelociCoaster, Universal Orlando's Islands of Adventure Hagrid's Magical Creature Motorbike Adventure, Universal's Islands of Adventure Steel Vengeance, Cedar Point Maverick, Cedar Point Fury 325, Carowinds Mako, SeaWorld Orlando Lightning Rod, Dollywood Intimidator 305, Kings Dominion Iron Gwazi, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay El Toro, Six Flags Great Adventure

In the meantime, I put up what my favorite new coasters of the year have been so far, back in early June: Robert's top 10 new coasters of 2023, so far.

Manta at SeaWorld Abu Dhabi Batman Gotham City Escape at Parque Warner Madrid Toutatis at Parc Astérix Wildcat's Revenge at Hersheypark Big Bear Mountain at Dollywood Pipeline the Surf Coaster at SeaWorld Orlando TRON Lightcycle Run at Walt Disney World Magic Kingdom Arctic Rescue at SeaWorld San Diego DarKoaster at Busch Gardens Williamsburg Wild Mouse at Cedar Point

