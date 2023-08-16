Celebrating the world's best coasters on National Roller Coaster Day

World's Best Roller Coasters, as voted on by Theme Park Insider readers.The theme park industry celebrates August 16 as National Roller Coaster Day, so let's play along by republishing our list of the
In the meantime, I put up what my favorite new coasters of the year have been so far, back in early June: Robert's top 10 new coasters of 2023, so far.
Fury 325 gets back into the top 5 running rollercoasters just under the wire!
The Ride to Happiness in Plopsaland is my favorite too!
Ride to Happiness in Plopsaland de Panne is currently my favorite coaster in the world, followed by Velocicoaster and Iron Gwazi