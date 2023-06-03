Robert's top 10 new coasters of 2023, so far

It's been a busy couple of weeks for roller coaster debuts, so I thought now would be a good time to look back and start a debate over which coasters have moved to the head of the class of 2023.

We still have a few more coasters to welcome this year, of course. Our next scheduled coaster debut is PortAventura's Uncharted: The Enigma of Penitence, an Intamin multi-dimensional coaster with a design assist from Sally Dark Rides. That opens on June 17.

We are awaiting opening dates for Zambezi Zinger at Worlds of Fun, which pushed back its expected late-May debut, the coaster-ish Catapult Falls at SeaWorld San Antonio, and Wandering Oaken's Sliding Sleighs in Hong Kong Disneyland's World of Frozen. It's probably too early to tell whether Knott's Berry Farm's revamped MonteZOOMa: The Forbidden Fortress will make the call for this year or have to wait until 2024.

As for what has opened already, this top 10 list is my opinion alone, based on personal experience and reaction to reviews and online video of the coasters I have yet to ride. It's intended simply to inspire some debate rather than be any type of definitive judgment that people must abide by, here or elsewhere. Please tell us in the comments which new 2023 are most capturing your attention.

That said, here is my top 10 list, so far, for 2023:

To see our running list of new attractions debuting at parks worldwide this year, please visit our new theme park attractions in 2023 page. From there, you can find links to our archived attraction reviews and videos going back to 2016, so far.

