SeaWorld Parks offering new weather guarantee

SeaWorld Parks this morning is introducing a new "Weather-or-Not Assurance" ticket guarantee that allows guests a chance to back to the park on another day if weather interferes with their visit.

Raincheck tickets are nothing new in the theme park industry. But SeaWorld's new guarantee covers more than just rainstorms and now covers extreme heat as well.

Park guests can get a free return ticket if

rides are closed for 60 minutes or more due to weather on the day of their initial visit,

or if the park closes early or otherwise has to reduce its operating hours due to the weather,

or the heat index at the park reaches 110 degrees.

To get their free return ticket, guests can visit Guest Relations in the park or fill out a form online within one week of their visit. Return tickets must be used within 12 months of their original ticket. The new Weather-or-Not Assurance policy applies to SeaWorld Orlando, San Diego and San Antonio, Busch Gardens Tampa and Williamsburg, Sesame Place and SeaWorld’s water parks.

