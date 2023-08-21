What's the most exciting new theme park attraction for 2024?

It's a beautiful, post-hurriquake day here in Southern California. The type of day that makes you want go out and go someplace.
So let's take this as an excuse to talk about where theme park fans might want to visit in 2024. We've had a handful of official announcements now about new attractions for next year, so let's vote on which one of those has you most excited.
I'm limiting this vote to officially announced new theme park attractions in the United States. If you want a longer list that includes attractions outside the United States, as well as others coming in 2025 and beyond, please visit our what's under construction page for that.
In addition to these 10 attractions, it's possible that the delayed COTAland park might open in 2024 and we've got word of new coasters coming to SeaWorld Orlando and Six Flags Great Adventure next year, as well, though I chose not to list them here since they're not yet officially announced. That leaves us with...
Just follow those links above for our latest stories on each attraction.
To kick of the discussion, I'm very interested to see how Disney transforms Splash Mountain into a new adventure that serves as a sequel to "The Princess and the Frog." I also am curious to discover whether Top Thrill 2 recreates the intensity of the original Top Thrill Dragster or whether it ends up feeling more like a plussed Sky Rocket. I'm also hyped for what Silver Dollar City will do with its RMC-built new version of Fire in the Hole.
But what's the one that has you circling your calendar for a trip next year? Vote here, then tell us more in the comments.
I was honestly worried about Tiana’s Bayou Adventure when I went to the D23 Expo last September, as it looked to me like Chapek had really budget-cut the project. Fortunately, Chapek was ousted and ever since, I’ve been hearing a lot more promising things about it- including many animatronics with original characters and the original soundtrack for the ride by New Orleans artists. I’m still puzzled as to why they haven’t announced a re-theming of Critter Country to New Orleans Square. It would be weird to have the entrance for Tiana’s ride in Critter Country while having a restaurant and shop in New Orleans Square. Still fits into both Critter Country and New Orleans Square better than Frontierland.
Frog Mountain baby, LFG! I’m looking forward to riding this flume again. It’s weirdly quiet on that side of MK without hearing the continuous looping shriek of people going over the falls. It’s also an incredible sight line coming into Frontierland from Liberty Square looking out across the river. I’m not flummoxed about the new story like a lot of folks on here seem to be so bring it on Disney.
This one's easy for me: Mattel Adventure Park. While small, it's uncommon for a full scale theme park to open up in this day and age, and with the branding I anticipate this being something similar to the Nickelodeon Universe parks in terms of the experience it offers. Definitely planning on making the drive over to Phoenix next year at some point to check it out.
Honestly, none of the other announced attractions so far does a lot for me. Don't get me wrong, Iron Menace does look like a pretty solid coaster, but when you've got a dive coaster locally it's not something that's travel-worthy. With the exception of Fire in the Hole (which would be likely to get a SDC trip out of me if I didn't just go this year), everything else on the list either appears to be a downgrade from what it replaced (MonteZOOMa, Tiana's, Top Thrill 2), isn't something that matches my demographic (Camp Snoopy, Good Gravy), or is an experimental prototype that looks meh to me overall (Catapult Falls, Intamin Ultra Splash).
Fire in the Hole looks like it will be the most creative remake on the list. It puts SDC on my bucket list.
Tiana's will help bring Disneyland back to an S-Tier park. I was just there last week and having both Splash and Haunted Mansion down (and Indy being incredibly unreliable), it was honestly kind of an underwhelming experience. It was however still a friendly reminder at how much better Disneyland is than any 3 DW parks combined.
I was also at Knott's, and Fiesta Village badly needs MonteZooma to be an A-tier experience. The redesign of the area needs something great, but I'm not convinced this is it.
I'm pessimistic on Top Thrill 2, because I think 2023 Intamin would have aced this project, but I hope I'm wrong.
Pretty sad year for "new" attractions. It will be nice to have Splash Mountain and TTD back, but I have been on Splash a million times and TTD about a dozen, and I doubt whatever they are doing to those rides are going to make them any better (and if they are it would only be marginally), so i'm not really excited for the new versions of them. I thought Fire in the Hole was neat and the new one will be a nice addition, but unless they throw in some surprises, it's not something i'd go out there for (also with losing the old one IDK if I really consider it an "addition"). I haven't been following Montezuma closely, I thought the old ride was a fun classic, but I absolutely hate collar and vest restraints on every coaster i've ever been on that has them. Also in the 2020s its hard to get excited about a shuttle loop, I mean that's not something you can really advertise as a big new ride IMO especially in that market.
Iron Menace would have been a cool addition...like 20 years ago. And that name. I joked in the Cedar Fair thread that the reason they had a bad quarter was the fault of whoever was in charge of deciding Xcelerator's new colors. Well apparently they put that person in charge of naming Dorney's new coaster. Its hard to believe seriously someone thought "Iron Menace" was a good name for a roller coaster lmao.
For now i'll go with Fire in the Hole as I don't really know what to expect, an overall weak field, and i'm not into water rides.
Fantasy Springs in Tokyo DisneySea.
Some good ones for sure. I went with the Mattel park just slightly over Tiana because it is the only one opening up in my time zone and because it is a new concept that hopefully is executed well. Tiana's is obviously a big one since it replaces an iconic ride at the two most iconic parks in the nation (perhaps the entire world).
Catapult Falls doesn't count since it was supposed to open for 2023. But it should still be fun. Fire in the Hole also seems charming and fun and something I want to check out in the future.