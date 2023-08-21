What's the most exciting new theme park attraction for 2024?

It's a beautiful, post-hurriquake day here in Southern California. The type of day that makes you want go out and go someplace.

So let's take this as an excuse to talk about where theme park fans might want to visit in 2024. We've had a handful of official announcements now about new attractions for next year, so let's vote on which one of those has you most excited.

I'm limiting this vote to officially announced new theme park attractions in the United States. If you want a longer list that includes attractions outside the United States, as well as others coming in 2025 and beyond, please visit our what's under construction page for that.

In addition to these 10 attractions, it's possible that the delayed COTAland park might open in 2024 and we've got word of new coasters coming to SeaWorld Orlando and Six Flags Great Adventure next year, as well, though I chose not to list them here since they're not yet officially announced. That leaves us with...

To kick of the discussion, I'm very interested to see how Disney transforms Splash Mountain into a new adventure that serves as a sequel to "The Princess and the Frog." I also am curious to discover whether Top Thrill 2 recreates the intensity of the original Top Thrill Dragster or whether it ends up feeling more like a plussed Sky Rocket. I'm also hyped for what Silver Dollar City will do with its RMC-built new version of Fire in the Hole.

But what's the one that has you circling your calendar for a trip next year? Vote here, then tell us more in the comments.



