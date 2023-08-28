New shows highlight new year at Disneyland Paris

A new Alice in Wonderland stage show will come to Walt Disney Studios Park in Paris next spring, Disneyland Paris announced this morning.

The as-yet unnamed musical will offer a “modern and flamboyant twist” on the Disney animated classic, according to the resort. The show will debut in spring 2024 and offer audiences “the unique opportunity to influence the outcome of this show,” according to Disney.

In other news this morning, Disneyland Paris announced that reservations will open September 12 for the refurbished Disneyland Hotel, which will reopen to guests in the first quarter of next year.

“This ultimate experience at Disneyland Paris will transport queens and kings of all ages into the worlds of the most iconic royal characters from Walt Disney Animation Studios’ classics, such as Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Aladdin, The Little Mermaid, Cinderella, Beauty and the Beast, The Princess and the Frog, and recent movies that have been ‘crowned’ with success, like Frozen, Moana and Raya and the Last Dragon,” Disneyland Paris said in its press release.

Finally, Disneyland Paris announced a new event, Disney Symphony of Colors, which will start January 8. The event will include a new nighttime show at the castle, with fountains, lights, projections and drones. And in February, a new castle stage show will debut, celebrating Disney and Pixar animation, including Mirabel’s Disneyland Paris debut.

