Sally meets SpongBob in Las Vegas

Sally Dark Rides will continue its hot streak this year with one more installation. And it's another IP attraction - perhaps the company's biggest yet.

SpongeBob’s Crazy Carnival Ride will open later this year at Circus Circus Las Vegas. The $6 million interactive ride will bring the world of Paramount's SpongeBob SquarePants to life through animatronics, special effects, and practical sets and integrated projections.

"The ride starts when Mr. Krabs invites guests to try their luck at his collection of zany ride-through carnival midway games, and his arch-rival Plankton hatches an evil plan to steal the ‘Krabby Patty’ secret formula once and for all," Circus Circus described the ride in its press release.

"We are thrilled to add the globally recognized characters of SpongeBob SquarePants to Circus Circus," Circus Circus Senior Vice President of Operations Shana Gerety said. "Guests from all over the world will love how the over-the-top optimism and humor that SpongeBob SquarePants embodies is integrated in this exciting new attraction."

Sally Dark Rides has created three other attractions this year: Uncharted: The Enigma of Penitence at PortAventura, Treasure Hunt: The Ride on Monterey's Cannery Row, and Whispering Pines Haunted Hotel in Maine's Funtown Splashtown USA. Follow those links for our coverage of each.

For more theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

And to help support Theme Park Insider while saving money on discounted theme park tickets, please follow the ticket icon links our Theme Park visitors guides.

Replies (2)