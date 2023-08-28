Disneyland unveils Disney Animation mural for its new hotel

One month from today, the Disney Vacation Club's new The Villas at Disneyland Hotel will open officially. In preparation for opening of the fourth tower of the Disneyland Hotel, Disney has released an image of the mural that will be displayed at the tower's entrance.

The mural is the work of Lorelay Bové, associate production designer on Disney Animation's "Encanto." Disney noted that Bové also has created illustrations for several Disney-titled Little Golden Books, including "The Princess and the Frog," "Toy Story: Ride 'em Cowboy!" and "Wreck-It Ralph." Her work has also been featured in the New Orleans Museum of Art's exhibition "Dreams Come True: Art of the Classic Fairy Tales from The Walt Disney Studios."



Image courtesy Disney

"I wanted to have the characters in their own worlds, because I wanted to respect their worlds in their films," Bové said. "To me, that was important. When guests look at it, the viewer is immersed into each of the vignettes individually as they travel through the mural."

The 344-room, 12-story tower will include two-person duo studios inspired by "The Jungle Book," deluxe studios that sleep up to four guests and are inspired by "The Princess and the Frog" or "Sleeping Beauty," and one-bedroom villas for up to five guests and two-bedroom villas for up to nine guests, inspired by "Fantasia" or "The Princess and the Frog."

Stay tuned for more news leading up to the grand opening on September 28.

