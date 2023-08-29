Walt Disney World prepares for new attraction opening

Cast members previews for Walt Disney World's newest attraction are about to begin.

Cast previews for the new Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana walk-through at EPCOT are slated to continue through at least the first week of September, so look for a public opening not long after that.

Walt Disney World today shared a look at the nearly completed attraction via its social media.

Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana offers a decorated walk-through environment with several interactive water play elements. This is not a "sprayground" where you run through fountains or anything like that. The video shows a couple of the interactive water elements, such as passing your hand through water streams to sound musical notes and another experience where water fountains react to your arm movements.

The opening of Journey of Water brings Walt Disney World one step closer to finishing the latest round of changes at EPCOT, which has seen the expansion of the France pavilion in World Showcase, the conversion of the old Energy pavilion into a Guardians of the Galaxy roller coaster and the reimagining of Future World into three neighborhoods: World Discovery, World Celebration, and World Nature.

For more on these changes as well as our reviews and advice for visiting the park, please see our Vistors Guide to EPCOT.

