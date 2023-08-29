Six Flags sets new 'Joker' pendulum ride for 2024 debut

Six Flags St. Louis today announced its new ride for 2024. The Joker: Carnival of Chaos will be a Zamperla Giga Discovery pendulum ride - the same model as CraZanity at Six Flags Magic Mountain.
The Joker: Carnival of Chaos will swing to a maximum height of 172 feet, with a top speed of 75 miles per hour. Park guests will need to exceed a 52-inch minimum height requirement to ride.
Excellent fit for the park! Hopefully they also get the elaborate themed funhouse queue SFFT has on their identically named version, as that's a simple way to plus what is becoming a pretty common flat ride.
the load times for this, at least at magic mountain, can be quite long -- but it is an extremely fun flat ride.