Disneyland plans Haunted Mansion changes for 2024

August 29, 2023, 12:37 PM · The area around Disneyland's Haunted Mansion will be getting some changes as the park prepares for the arrival of Tiana's Bayou Adventure next door in 2024.

Disneyland today announced three changes that it will be making to the area around the iconic dark ride, including the addition of a new gift shop near the Haunted Mansion's exit. Themed to Madame Leota, the new retail location will occupy the space formerly used for Splash Mountain's Fastpass distribution and extended queue entrance.

Madame Leota gift shop at Disneyland
Madame Leota gift shop. Concept art courtesy Disneyland

Splash Mountain is becoming Tiana's Bayou Adventure next year, and Disneyland has rethemed the old French Market to Tiana's Palace, which opened officially September 7. The plaza between the Haunted Mansion of what soon will be Tiana's Palace is often clogged with an extended queue for Mansion, so Disneyland will try to clear that overflow by expanding the Mansion's regular queue area.

Expanded Haunted Mansion queue
Expanded Haunted Mansion queue

These "new gardens" will include a water fountain, gazebo, themed statuary, additional landscaping, and a new greenhouse in the space formerly used by the Mansion's Fastpass distribution. Disneyland said that the pet cemetery and horse-drawn funeral hearse will remain in the queue, as well.

In addition, inside the Mansion, Disneyland will be adding a new elevator exit from the Haunted Mansion for guests with disabilities.

With a larger queue that can accommodate more guests, that should allow Disneyland to plus the plaza in front of Tiana's Palace.

New Orleans Square plaza enhancements

Disneyland is promising a "new, elegant park-like setting" with new trees joining the existing ones in the Magnolia Park plaza. Construction begins in January.

Replies (5)

ynnam
Manny Barron
August 29, 2023 at 12:56 PM

This all looks and sounds fantastic. Aesthetic and organizational upgrades are always a win. Plus the Haunted Mansion is super iconic. The chance to sell merch right at the attraction exit seems fruitful for Disney and something Mansion fans want.

Jake007
Jacob Sundstrom
August 29, 2023 at 1:01 PM

this looks pretty phenomenal -- excited to see it all in person.

OrlandoRob
Writer
Rob McCullough
August 29, 2023 at 1:31 PM

I love it, but I’d love it even more if this new extended HM queue includes shade. I recently waited in a 20 minute queue that lasted closer to 45 minutes and almost became the one thousandth resident from heat stroke.
Please - shade the queue.

thecolonel
thecolonel
August 29, 2023 at 1:33 PM

Are they going to add ghosts of Black people to the Mansion?

MaxicKingdom
MaxicKingdom
August 29, 2023 at 1:54 PM

Loving these plans! It really looks like and reminds me of the Danse Macabre themed forest that's going around the new attraction at Efteling. I'm curious if Disney had that in mind when dreaming up this project.

