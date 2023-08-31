Shanghai Disney starts construction on third hotel

Shanghai Disney Resort has broken ground on construction for its third on-site hotel.

The as-yet-unnamed hotel will be a 400-room deluxe property, joining the 420-room Shanghai Disneyland Hotel and the 795-room Toy Story Hotel in the resort's portfolio.



Representatives of Shanghai Shendi Group and The Walt Disney Company, executives of Shanghai Disney Resort and leadership from the Administrative Commission of Shanghai International Resort celebrated the start of construction of the resort’s third themed hotel. Photo courtesy Shanghai Disney.

"Influenced by Art Nouveau architecture and design – and infused with Disney storytelling and whimsy – the hotel design will be an homage to Shanghai’s unique early 20th century architectural legacy," Shanghai Disney said in its press release. The hotel will include "new dining, shopping and entertainment experiences," for resort guests, as well.

For a link to tickets for Shanghai Disneyland, as well as our reader rankings for the park's attractions, please visit our Visitors Guide to Shanghai Disneyland.

