San Fransokyo Square opens at Disney California Adventure

Today's the day for the official debut of the revamped San Fransokyo Square at Disney California Adventure.

Replacing Pacific Wharf, the new rethemed San Fransokyo Square brings the world of "Big Hero 6" to the Disneyland Resort. The area features refreshed menus and a character meet featuring Baymax and Hiro Hamada, at the new Hamada Bot Shop.



Photo courtesy Disneyland

Changes to the area include switching the former Pacific Wharf Cafe into Aunt Cass Cafe (soups in bread bowls remain on the menu), a new Port of San Fransokyo Cervecería beer garden, renaming Rita's Baja Blenders to Rita’s Turbine Blenders, and the addition of a new shop, San Fransokyo Maker’s Market.

You can read about the new menus at Aunt Cass Cafe, Lucky Fortune Cookery, and Cocina Cucamonga Mexican Grill in our previous post, We got a first taste of Disney's new San Fransokyo Square.

For ticket deals, as well as our reader rankings and advice on visiting Disney California Adventure and other top theme parks around the world, please visit our our Theme Park visitors guides.

Replies (0)