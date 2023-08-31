Universal rips most rock from Rockit coaster

Universal Orlando has reduced the number of musical choices that riders have on the Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit roller coaster at Universal Studios Florida.

Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit allows riders to pick the song that will hear on the ride's on-board speakers. The ride once featured dozens of options, along with a hidden menu of more choices. (Mussorgsky's "Night on Bald Mountain" FTW!)

Now those are gone (update: okay, the hidden choices might still be there), replaced by just five official choices - one for each of the featured genres on the ride: pop/disco, rap/hip-hop, electronica, classic rock, and country. Your new menu choices on Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit are:

'Humble' by Kendrick Lamar

'Man! I Feel Like a Woman!' by Shania Twain

'Sandstorm' by Darude

'Waterloo' by ABBA

'Welcome to the Black Parade' by My Chemical Romance

All are new songs to the ride.

Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit opened in August 2009, so it's been 14 years since the attraction's debut. Universal has to license the recordings that it offers for play on the ride, so I suspect that figured into the decision to make this change. But if Universal wants to make this first step toward bigger changes on this attraction - including removing it or at least rebuilding to address its notoriously rough ride - that would be fine by me... and, I suspect, many other Universal fans.

For discussion, here's my pitch to Universal Creative. Retrack or rebuild Rip Ride Rockit, order new trains and retheme the whole thing to Fast & Furious, allowing us to pick our favorite song from the various "Fast" franchise movies as our on-board soundtrack. Then close the Supercharged attraction and redevelop that space for something - anything - else. Who's with me?

* * *

For ticket deals, as well as our reader rankings and advice on visiting Universal Studios Florida and other top theme parks around the world, please visit our our Theme Park visitors guides.

And for more theme park news, please follow Theme Park Insider on social media and sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

Replies (9)