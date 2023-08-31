Universal adds new shows to Hollywood's Horror Nights

Universal Studios Hollywood is adding two new shows to its Halloween Horror Nights this year. And one will play in the iconic WaterWorld theater.

Universal lost its usual HHN show venue when it started demolition on the old Castle Theater earlier this year. (A new Fast & Furious roller coaster is coming in that space.) So the Jabbawockeez show that has played at Halloween Horror Nights in past years will not return for this year.

In its place, however, Universal is staging two new shows for Halloween Horror Nights, with both coming from the creative minds at Blumhouse. The first, The Purge: Dangerous Waters, will play in the WaterWorld theater.

"It's a race against time when a politician and his entourage escape to an island to avoid The Purge. Sanctuary is fleeting when the island is quickly overrun by Purgers and the hunt is on," Universal said in its press release, which promises "action sequences, stunts, spectacular lighting and laser effects, high fall fire burns and massive explosions."

The other new show, Blumhouse: Behind the Screams, will play in the DreamWorks Theater. (Hey, it finally got a new show!) The production will showcase Blumhouse films including Five Nights at Freddy's, The Exorcist: Believer, M3GAN, and The Black Phone.

"This unique experience breaks the fourth wall and invites guests to explore these films as they step through the silver screen for an up-close look at authentic film props, costume displays and terrifying character encounters," Universal said.

Halloween Horror Nights begins September 7 at Universal Studios Hollywood and will feature eight houses, three scare zones, and the Terror Tram in addition to the shows.

