Why Disney switched Bobs, picking Iger over Chapek

Looking for an in-depth report on why Disney brought back Bob Iger to replace Bob Chapek as CEO?

Alex Sherman has that for you today with his post on CNBC, Disney’s wildest ride: Iger, Chapek and the making of an epic succession mess. It is well worth any curious Disney fan's time to read.

Sherman's piece reinforces my long-standing opinion that Chapek was a perfect candidate for Chief Operating Officer of a company such as Disney, but a tough fit as its Chief Executive Officer. That's not to say that someone like Chapek could not be a CEO. Indeed, save for one mistake, Chapek could have pulled off the job and retained it today.

Full disclosure: As editor of Theme Park Insider, I enjoyed several opportunities to speak with Chapek over the years, including in one-on-one conversation. He and I both went to the same graduate school, though I did not meet him until he took over as Disney Parks Chairman. But I always found him to be open and earnest in conversation.

I do not want to appear to psychoanalyze him, as I have no qualification to do that. But in speaking with and reporting on him, I recognized in Chapek some personality traits that I have found in myself over the years, including:

comfort with making decisions based on data and rules over relationships and their nuances,

a preference for learning by reading rather than talking with others,

prioritizing actions based on your own rules and principles rather considering others' differing priorities.

Perhaps that's why I enjoyed speaking with him, but - let's face it - that's not exactly a job requirement for running Disney.

Yet those traits came into play as Sherman details a long series of decisions and actions that led to Chapek's dismissal last November. Three conflicts stand out. First, Sherman reports that Chapek wanted to furlough Disney Parks cast members as soon as Walt Disney World and Disneyland closed due to Covid-19 in March 2020. Iger talked him out of that decision, which surely would have torched whatever goodwill Chapek enjoyed from cast members at the time.

But Iger could not dissuade Chapek from choosing to sit out the battle against Florida's anti-LGBTQ+ legislation, a decision that led to widespread blowback from cast members and fans. Of course, that conflict turned out to be a no-win for Disney, as Chapek's late decision to oppose the legislation led to Gov. Ron DeSantis' (okay, alleged) retribution campaign, including the dissolution of the Reedy Creek Improvement District, which Disney, under Iger, now has challenged in court.

Chapek's bungling of the Florida situation nevertheless burned his goodwill from others within TWDC, leaving him no hope to survive the third conflict - a big miss on corporate earnings in late 2022. Chapek lost the last of his support then, leading to Iger's return.

Yet, despite the acclaim it won at the time, that switch did not solve all of Disney's problems. The company's stock continues to fall, and Sherman details several of the challenges still facing Disney under Iger. Ultimately, I think those challenges trace back to the entertainment industry's collective failure on streaming - an issue with its roots in the development of the public Internet a quarter century ago and that has led to the strikes that have crippled movie and television production today. (I will have more to say later on the streaming issue as it pertains to Disney and Universal.)

As theme park fans, many of us view Disney within the context of its theme parks. So it can be helpful to get a look at the company beyond the parks to understand why changes happen at the top. If you have thoughts on Sherman's story, please share them in the comments.

