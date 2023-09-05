Where should Disney build its Zootopia land next?

details about its new Zootopia land at Shanghai Disneyland, should Disney bring it to the United States? And if so, to which park?Now that Disney has dropped all the
Disney sees Zootopia as one of its core animation IPs going forward, with TV series and a sequel movie following the Academy Award-winning original film. The theme park land in Shanghai is just one part of Disney's efforts to develop the Zootopia IP.
But Disney will not realize fully Zootopia's potential as a consumer brand unless it brings the land to one of its theme parks in the United States. So allow me to take this opportunity to ask theme park fans such as you where you would like to see another Zootopia land installed.
I am not ruling out any of Disney's six theme parks in the United States, though I must admit that a few of these options would be tough fits for a Zootopia land. All I will rule out, for now, is Disney building a new gate that would include Zootopia. Given Disney's ongoing court battles in Florida and the upcoming city votes on DisneylandForward in Anaheim, no decision on building a new park is likely for at least the next couple of years. And even if everything were clear for the company legally, there's no guarantee that Disney would choose to build another park rather than continue to expand its existing gates.
So let's leave this to the existing Disney theme parks in the U.S.
Disney's Animal Kingdom - This seems the easy choice for a Zootopia land. Clearing the struggling Dinoland USA provides the space, the animal characters of Zootopia fit the overall park theme, and putting Zootopia in that Dinoland space in the southeast corner of the park would reinforce a design concept of the southern side of the park representing fantastic animal environments, with the northern side providing real-world environments.
Disneyland - If Zootopia is to come to the west coast, this would seem the more reasonable choice, if only for the fact that it would be tough to make any logical argument for include Zootopia in Disney California Adventure. Disney has said that it has no plans to build a third gate if it gets the DisneylandForward plan approval to expand the areas it may use for attractions on its current resort property. So if Disneyland is to expand to its west, beyond the current Critter Country, Zootopia would be an excellent choice for a theme there.
Disney's Hollywood Studios - Even with the addition of Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge and Toy Story Land, DHS still feels like the thinnest park at the Walt Disney World Resort. A new Zootopia land would nicely, both in adding attractions and thematic balance. Hey, it's not like Disney has any (announced) plans for that Galactic Starcruiser land....
Magic Kingdom - Disney could make no more powerful statement about the importance of Zootopia to the company than adding it to the world's most popular theme park. Yes, there are space issues here, which likely could require filling in the Rivers of America to solve. But if Disney really wants to expand the MK, it's got plans for a Zootopia land ready to go - something it cannot say about Encanto, Coco, or other recent animation franchises the company wishes to push.
EPCOT - Stay with me now because there is case to be made here, even if some fans might not like it. Sure, Disney did not take the step of renaming the Norway pavilion as Arendelle when it rethemed its indoor boat ride to Frozen. But the precedent for fiction-based attractions in World Showcase now is well-established. Since no nation appears willing to put up the bucks to sponsor a new World Showcase pavilion, Disney could just do it all itself, making Zootopia the first entirely fiction-based pavilion in World Showcase.
Disney California Adventure - Rename the park "Disney Hollywood Adventure" and this becomes an easier fit. Otherwise, I think DCA is more likely to get Marvel-themed attractions in its next expansion, rather than Zootopia.
All that said, where would you like to see Zootopia come to next?
Nowhere. Zootopia came and went with a flash, no one is clamoring for an entire land built around it. I read in the other thread that sequel is planned, but for whom? I never see Zootopia merch at the Disney stores, it seems to attract less attention than Big Hero 6 or Wreck it Ralph, even (which also dropped off hard).
Disney has two dozen properties that are more popular, why reach deep into the barrel for this one?
I am planning something tomorrow on what to expect (and hope for!) from Saturday's Destination D23 presentation.
DAK fans and Joe Rhode say Zootopia doesn’t fit the conservation theme of the park though most guests will expect Zootopia to be in the zoo park.
I’m betting the ride will be a reskin of Dinosaur since Shanghai will have an exclusivity window on the ride and it’s too similar to Rise of the Resistance.
This is a tough one, but let's give it a try...
First off, if it's California or Florida, I think the latter makes more sense for Zootopia. While I do think it would be a valuable addition to both resorts, Florida definitely has a lot more options for how to incorporate it reasonably well.
At Walt Disney World, I'd say Hollywood Studios would be the best park for the land from a thematic perspective, but with both Rise of the Resistance and Runaway Railway in that park, a third trackless dark ride probably isn't the best option in a park with a limited attraction selection. Therefore, impact-wise, I'd say the land is best placed in Animal Kingdom. In an ideal world, I'd keep Dinosaur and repurpose the rest of the land into Zootopia, but if the land was done as a reskin this idea is far less compelling. The other idea would be to make it accessible via the Wildlife Express as a remote area of the park, which does come with capacity issues but would solve the issue of it being a strange fit in the park thematically as those not interested would never see it. A distant third choice is Epcot, where it could either serve as a replacement for Imagination or as a fictional World Showcase pavilion, though neither of those are great. Magic Kingdom would be my last choice, not because it doesn't fit there (though a single IP land isn't great there), but because that's the park least in need of a new headliner right now.
Over in California, I've previously said that Toontown should have been redone as Zootopia to add it to Disneyland, and seeing the pictures from Shanghai it actually would have been a pretty solid match. Unfortunately, as that land has just been refurbished, I don't see anywhere else in Disneyland Park where the land would make sense. Therefore, if it were to come in California, I'd think the most likely option would be as a replacement for Hollywood Land, which is underutilized and would be easier to change over than anywhere else in the park.
If I had to choose, I'd go with Animal Kingdom since, as much as I like Dinosaur personally, that whole land needs a revamp. Really, all of World needs a revamp or update, I feel Disneyland's two parks are way more content filled than World's four, so any of the ones over in Florida should take precedence in my opinion.
Speaking of, should we expect the D23 expo in a week or so to have new news on their plans? I've been putting my hopes on them having a better showing than the "maybe we'll make this, maybe we won't" lands from last time, but I'm not even too sure if that is something we should be expecting.