Where should Disney build its Zootopia land next?

Now that Disney has dropped all the details about its new Zootopia land at Shanghai Disneyland, should Disney bring it to the United States? And if so, to which park?

Disney sees Zootopia as one of its core animation IPs going forward, with TV series and a sequel movie following the Academy Award-winning original film. The theme park land in Shanghai is just one part of Disney's efforts to develop the Zootopia IP.

But Disney will not realize fully Zootopia's potential as a consumer brand unless it brings the land to one of its theme parks in the United States. So allow me to take this opportunity to ask theme park fans such as you where you would like to see another Zootopia land installed.

I am not ruling out any of Disney's six theme parks in the United States, though I must admit that a few of these options would be tough fits for a Zootopia land. All I will rule out, for now, is Disney building a new gate that would include Zootopia. Given Disney's ongoing court battles in Florida and the upcoming city votes on DisneylandForward in Anaheim, no decision on building a new park is likely for at least the next couple of years. And even if everything were clear for the company legally, there's no guarantee that Disney would choose to build another park rather than continue to expand its existing gates.

So let's leave this to the existing Disney theme parks in the U.S.

Disney's Animal Kingdom - This seems the easy choice for a Zootopia land. Clearing the struggling Dinoland USA provides the space, the animal characters of Zootopia fit the overall park theme, and putting Zootopia in that Dinoland space in the southeast corner of the park would reinforce a design concept of the southern side of the park representing fantastic animal environments, with the northern side providing real-world environments.

Disneyland - If Zootopia is to come to the west coast, this would seem the more reasonable choice, if only for the fact that it would be tough to make any logical argument for include Zootopia in Disney California Adventure. Disney has said that it has no plans to build a third gate if it gets the DisneylandForward plan approval to expand the areas it may use for attractions on its current resort property. So if Disneyland is to expand to its west, beyond the current Critter Country, Zootopia would be an excellent choice for a theme there.

Disney's Hollywood Studios - Even with the addition of Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge and Toy Story Land, DHS still feels like the thinnest park at the Walt Disney World Resort. A new Zootopia land would nicely, both in adding attractions and thematic balance. Hey, it's not like Disney has any (announced) plans for that Galactic Starcruiser land....

Magic Kingdom - Disney could make no more powerful statement about the importance of Zootopia to the company than adding it to the world's most popular theme park. Yes, there are space issues here, which likely could require filling in the Rivers of America to solve. But if Disney really wants to expand the MK, it's got plans for a Zootopia land ready to go - something it cannot say about Encanto, Coco, or other recent animation franchises the company wishes to push.

EPCOT - Stay with me now because there is case to be made here, even if some fans might not like it. Sure, Disney did not take the step of renaming the Norway pavilion as Arendelle when it rethemed its indoor boat ride to Frozen. But the precedent for fiction-based attractions in World Showcase now is well-established. Since no nation appears willing to put up the bucks to sponsor a new World Showcase pavilion, Disney could just do it all itself, making Zootopia the first entirely fiction-based pavilion in World Showcase.

Disney California Adventure - Rename the park "Disney Hollywood Adventure" and this becomes an easier fit. Otherwise, I think DCA is more likely to get Marvel-themed attractions in its next expansion, rather than Zootopia.

All that said, where would you like to see Zootopia come to next?



