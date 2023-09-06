Pick the most promising new feature aboard the Disney Treasure

Bookings open this month for the new Disney Treasure cruise ship. Now that Disney has revealed many details about what passengers will find aboard this new ship, what new feature interests you most?

In case you missed it, here is our wrap-up of what Disney Cruise Line announced this week: Here's what cruise fans will find aboard the new Disney Treasure.

Much of the ship, including its core layout, will remain the same as its sibling, the Disney Wish. But there are some changes in theme and decor. Let's put those up for a vote to find out Theme Park Insider readers' early winner.



Stay tuned this weekend for more information about what's coming next from Disney Parks: Fans look for answers this weekend at Disney's Destination D23.

