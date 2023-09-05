Here's what cruise fans will find aboard the new Disney Treasure

The Disney Cruise Line's next ship, Disney Treasure, will sail its maiden voyage December 21, 2024 from Port Canaveral, Disney announced today.

Now under construction at the Meyer Werft shipyard in Germany, Disney Treasure will be a sibling of Disney Wish, which began sailing from Port Canaveral last year. While the two ships are structurally identical, they will differ in theme and decoration.

Disney Treasure will lean harder into Disney Parks IP than any other ship in the Disney Cruise Line. Multiple locations on the ship will reference current and past theme park attractions, as Disney looks to draw even more of its theme park fans to book a vacation on its cruise ships.

I was invited aboard the Disney Wish last week to hear from Disney Imagineers and cruise line managers, who previewed the upcoming Treasure in some of the corresponding spaces aboard the Wish. Here is what guests can look forward to when the Treasure sets sail.

First, the Treasure will sail seven-night itineraries from Port Canaveral, which has prompted some changes to entertainment and rotational dining aboard the ship. Let's start with the dining.

The Wish's Worlds of Marvel returns aboard the Treasure, however the Treasure will add a second show to accompany Avengers: Quantum Encounter, since guests will be assigned to each of the three main dining rooms twice during their voyage. Disney did not provide details about the new Marvel dinner production, except to name-check Nick Fury, saying that he still is recruiting. (For the love of all that is good and entertaining, please do not let the new show include Skrulls. "Secret Invasion" broke my desire to see any new Disney+ shows for awhile.)

The old-Hollywood-inspired 1923 restaurant also returns, with some tweaks to the mix of memorabilia displayed, but otherwise no major changes. The big news on the dining aboard the Treasure is its third restaurant.

"Frozen"'s Arendelle is out, and "Coco" is in, as Plaza de Coco joins the rotational dining line-up on the Treasure. The theater-in-the-round layout will remain from the Frozen show, with two different musical productions staged in the rethemed Mariachi Plaza during the seven-night cruise. One will feature Miguel with his parents and grandmother, while the second will celebrate Día de los Muertos as Miguel and his magic guitar bring his great-great grandparents, Hector and Mama Imelda, back to Santa Cecilia.



Plaza de Coco. All concept art courtesy Disney

Disney promises menus with "modern twists on traditional Mexican fare" for both evenings.

Moving on to the lounges, the Wish's "The Princess and the Frog"-themed The Bayou lounge transforms into the Jungle Cruise-themed Skipper Society on the Treasure. Camp-style furnishings and jungle decorations will provide the setting for themed cocktails and snacks, as well as live entertainment and "punny" jokes from the staff.



Skipper Society

The Keg & Compass also departs, to be replaced on the Treasure by Periscope Pub, themed to 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea. Yup, Disney Cruise Line is headed to YesterWorld for this bar, which honors the late Fantasyland attraction from the Magic Kingdom, as well as the 1954 Disney film that inspired it.



Periscope Pub

Walt Disney World's EPCOT provides the design inspiration for the Treasure's Tomorrow Tower Suite. The 2,000-square-foot, two-story suite can slep up to eight guests.



Tomorrow Tower Suite

The Inside Out: Joyful Sweets shop on the Wish becomes the "Zootopia"-themed Jumbeaux's Sweets on the Treasure, serving 20 flavors of gelato, 16 flavors of ice cream and sorbets, specialty treats, and candies.



Jumbeaux's Sweets

Disney Cruise Line managers confirmed that the Star Wars Hyperspace Lounge will not be included on the Disney Treasure, but they did not say what theme would take its place in this lounge space. (My guess? A Haunted Mansion-themed bar. Please let me be right about this one.)

The upcharge restaurants Palo Steakhouse and Enchanté by Chef Arnaud Lallement and The Rose lounge all return on the Treasure, as well.

The Treasure's Grand Hall will be themed to "Aladdin," with Aladdin and Jasmine on the Flying Carpet as the hall's character statue. The hall also will feature a bolder and darker color palette than the bejeweled "millennial gray" look of the Grand Hall on the Disney Wish.



Disney Treasure Grand Hall

As for entertainment, the Luna theater space on the Wish becomes "The Lion King"-inspired Sarabi on the Treasure. You will find there the same type of kids' activities during the day and adult-exclusive entertainment in the evenings.



Sarabi

In the Walt Disney Theater, Disney Treasure will present "Beauty and the Beast" from the Disney Dream, as well as "Disney Seas the Adventure" from the Wish. With seven night on board, the Treasure also will present a third Broadway-style show, though Disney would not reveal details about that production just yet. (My guess? "Encanto.")



Beauty and the Beast

On the top deck, the AquaMouse water coaster returns on the Treasure. When the new ship sets sail, Disney will add a third cartoon to the AquaMouse's lift hill tunnel, "Curse of the Golden Egg." Mickey and Minnie are archeologists searching an ancient temple for... wait for it... treasure in this new short, which also will run on the AquaMouse installation aboard the Disney Wish.



Curse of the Golden Eggt

The adults-only Quiet Cove also returns to the Treasure, as does Senses Spa and, for the kids, Disney’s Oceaneer Club, with the same line-up as on the Wish: Marvel Super Hero Academy, Fairytale Hall, Walt Disney Imagineering Lab, and Star Wars: Cargo Bay.

Disney Cruise Line's Castaway Club members can book a Disney Treasure cruise starting September 12, and bookings will open to all on September 20.

For more themed entertainment news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

Replies (2)