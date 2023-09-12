Dollywood sets timeline for Lightning Rod changes

Dollywood announced today that its top-rated coaster, Lightning Rod, will close for the season October 30. Over the winter, the park will replace the coaster's troubled launch with a high-speed chain lift.

When Lightning Rod returns next spring, the coaster will have the same top speed of 73 mph and the same ride experience once over the initial life hill, the park said.

Dollywood Company President Eugene Naughton talked about the changes in a video released by the park today.

