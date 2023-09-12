Robert Niles
Editor
Robert Niles

Disneyland expands alcohol sales to more restaurants

September 12, 2023, 7:24 PM · Today was the day that Disneyland expanded alcohol sales to three more table service restaurants in the park.

We told you about this expansion earlier this summer: Disneyland to serve alcohol at more restaurants. But today was the first day that we got to see exactly what would be on the new beverage menus at these three Disneyland restaurants.

River Belle Terrace not only added drinks to its menu, it also introduced today some new food items for its dinner menu, as well.

BBQ Brisket Burnt Ends Pasta
BBQ Brisket Burnt Ends Pasta. Photo courtesy Disneyland

Here are the new alcoholic beverages available at River Belle Terrace:

Over at Carnation Cafe, here is what Disneyland has added to the drink menu:

Finally, here are the selections at Cafe Orleans:

Replies (1)

Jake007
Jacob Sundstrom
September 12, 2023 at 11:00 PM

charging $18 for a mimosa should be a federal crime

