Disneyland expands alcohol sales to more restaurants

Today was the day that Disneyland expanded alcohol sales to three more table service restaurants in the park.

We told you about this expansion earlier this summer: Disneyland to serve alcohol at more restaurants. But today was the first day that we got to see exactly what would be on the new beverage menus at these three Disneyland restaurants.

River Belle Terrace not only added drinks to its menu, it also introduced today some new food items for its dinner menu, as well.

Chicken Pot Pie Soup $9

Roasted Summer Squash $19

BBQ Brisket Burnt Ends Pasta $23

Blackened Fish $24

Pork Chop $27



BBQ Brisket Burnt Ends Pasta. Photo courtesy Disneyland

Here are the new alcoholic beverages available at River Belle Terrace:

Modelo Especial Mexican Lager $10.75

Smog City Brewing’s Sabre-Toothed Squirrel Hoppy American Amber Ale $12

Nielson Wines Chardonnay $13

Meiomi Wines Pinot Noir $16

Wildberry Mule $18

Over at Carnation Cafe, here is what Disneyland has added to the drink menu:

Lavender Syrup or Orange Juice Mimosa (breakfast only) $18

Bloody Mary (breakfast only) $18

Chandon California Sparkling Wine (breakfast only) $16

Peach Pie Margarita $18



Silver Palm Wines Cabernet Sauvignon $14

Fess Parker Winery Chardonnay $12

Michelob ULTRA Light Lager $10.75

Golden Road Brewing Ride On 10 Hop Hazy IPA $10.75

Finally, here are the selections at Cafe Orleans:

House Hurricane $18

McBride Sisters Chardonnay $12

Mirassou Wines Pinot Noir $12

Karl Strauss Brewing Company Follow the Sun Blonde Ale $10.75

Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. Hazy Little Thing IPA $10.75

If you are thinking about a visit, this is the last chance for California residents to buy Disney's three-day ticket deal. Our partner has those tickets starting at $235. See their Disneyland Tickets page and support Theme Park Insider with your purchase. Those tickets must be bought by September 14, then used by September 28. Other discounts are available for out-of-state visitors, too.

For more theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

Replies (1)