Hollywood or Orlando: Who's winning Halloween Horror Nights?

Now that some of us have seen at least a couple weeks of Halloween Horror Nights at both Universal Studios Florida and Universal Studios Hollywood, let's vote on which resort has been doing better this year.

The two annual Halloween events share five house concepts this year. But, as those of you who have followed Halloween Horror Nights might know, Universal allows separate creative teams on each coast to develop their own vision for each concept. Yes, they talk to each other, but ultimately they create different experiences - differences that can be magnified by the conditions under which Universal operates on each coast.

Universal Orlando tends to have a broader canvas to work with, having more permanent buildings with larger spaces in which to install its designs. Universal Studios Hollywood, on the other hand, tends to have to work in tents with less space to operate. Yet, Universal Studios Hollywood has a much larger labor market of professional actors to draw upon, allowing them to lean more heavily on scareactors than the grander design scope often found in Orlando.

And Hollywood continues to pulse guests in small groups through its houses, while Orlando lets the non-stop conga line of visitors flow all night. That often leads to longer wait times in Hollywood, too.

So with all that in mind, let's focus on the experience that each event delivers for these five common concepts this year. Take a look at our videos, or better yet, draw upon your personal experience if you'd been fortunate enough to visit both already this year, then let us know which Universal Studios theme park did a better job with that concept this year.

The Last of Us

Orlando:

Hollywood:

Stranger Things 4

Orlando:

Hollywood:

Chucky: Ultimate Kill Count

Orlando:

Hollywood:

Universal Monsters: Unmasked

Orlando:

Hollywood:

The Exorcist: Believer

Orlando:

Hollywood:

You can find my full reviews of each coast's events at these links:

