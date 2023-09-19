Disney Parks head teases new 'Frozen' land in California

In case you missed it, Disney Parks Chairman Josh D'Amaro said on the record today that a new Frozen-themed land could be coming to the Disneyland Resort.

D'Amaro was speaking at an investors summit for Wall Street analysts that Disney hosted at the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida. I mentioned D'Amaro's comment at the end of my analysis of today's Disney investment news, Can Disney win over Wall Street with more theme park cash? But I wanted to repeat it for anyone who did not read to the end of that post.

"We have a wealth of untapped stories to bring to life across our business," D’Amaro said. "Frozen, one of the most successful and popular animated franchises of all time, could have a presence at the Disneyland Resort. Wakanda has yet to be brought to life. The world of Coco is just waiting to be explored. There’s a lot of storytelling opportunity."

Okay, so let's take another look at the latest concept art for the proposed expansion at Disneyland.



Concept image courtesy Disneyland

It's hard to see much identifiable IP in the most recent concept art that Disney has released to support its DisneylandForward proposal. It's just a lot of rock work and water elements. But Coco would work as a destination just steps away from Disney California Adventure, and Frozen would pair well with the lands in Disneyland. As for Wakanda, hey, it's hidden from the outside world, right? Put it anywhere and make up a story that gets us through the cloaking shield.

The question is.. which version of Frozen would Disneyland fans get? Do they get the EPCOT Frozen Ever After clone or the enhanced Anna and Elsa’s Frozen Journey ride from Tokyo DisneySea? Wandering Oaken's Sliding Sleighs from Hong Kong's upcoming World of Frozen land probably would not be included, due to noise abatement concerns, but one would assume some version of a Frozen-themed restaurant would make the cut. How about a version of Arendelle: A Frozen Dining Adventure on the Disney Wish? One can dream....

Of course, Anaheim city officials must approved Disneyland's proposed changes to its site plan for any of this to happen. For the latest on what's going on with that DisneylandForward proposal, please read Let's take a closer look at Disneyland's expansion plans.

To keep up to date with more theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

And to help support Theme Park Insider while saving money on discounted theme park tickets, please follow the ticket icon links our Theme Park visitors guides.

Replies (0)