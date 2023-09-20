Take an inside look at Universal's Jurassic World Adventure

Happy second birthday today to Universal's newest theme park - Universal Studios Beijing.

Universal's first theme park in China, and sixth worldwide, opened September 20, 2021. To celebrate the park's anniversary today, Universal Creative has released a behind-the-scenes video about the park's iconic Jurassic World Adventure ride, specifically, the scene where an Indominus rex chases the guests' ride vehicle.

Kyle Dembinski from Universal Creative said in the video, "The only way we're going to be able to convince the guests that a dinosaur was chasing them was to actually have the dinosaur enter the path of the ride. One of the golden rules of the theme park design is keep the show out of the ride envelope. We've had to go against that norm and actually bring it into the envelope."

To see the full experience, check out our on-ride POV of Jurassic World Adventure.

For tickets to the park, starting at US$72, please visit our partner's Universal Studios Beijing tickets page.

To keep up to date with more theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

Replies (2)