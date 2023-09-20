Legoland California to close one of its original attractions

One of the original attractions at Legoland California will be closing at the end of the month, the park announced today.

The Safari Trek ride is one of the first ones guests encounter if they head left when they enter the Carlbad, California theme park. The collection of Lego animals displayed on the ride was one of the original attractions in the park, which opened in March 1999.



Photo courtesy Legoland California

The track ride features kid-sized Jeep-style vehicles painted in a zebra-stripe pattern. Legoland California said in a social media post today that "Safari Trek will close at the end of September to make way for future awesomeness."

Legoland California this year added a San Diego section to its Miniland USA, following the opening of Lego Ferrari Build & Race last year. The last major new ride to open at the park was Lego City: Deep Sea Adventure in 2018.

