Major new theme park slated for 2031 opening in Japan

Officials in Japan are moving forward with plans for a new theme park on a former U.S. military base in Yokohama.

Yokohama city government has selected Mitsubishi Estate to develop the project, with a goal to open in 2031. City planning documents project that the 127-acre theme park, tentatively called Kamiseya Park, will attract 12 million visitors a year when it debuts, eventually growing to 15 million visitors a year. That would place Kamiseya Park among the top 10 most visited theme parks in the world, joining Tokyo Disneyland, Tokyo DisneySea, and Universal Studios Japan.

The development plans call for a new subway station, a city park, and a Green x Expo 2027 venue to exhibit "cutting-edge green innovations," according to the city's press release. That will be the site for the city's International Horticultural Expo in 2027. The subway station is scheduled to be opened that year, as well.



Concept images from Yokohama city press release

Mitsubishi Estate is one of Japan's largest real estate developers and part of Mitsubishi Group. But the company likely will need IP partners to be able to compete with Disney and Universal's owned and licensed properties if it wishes to challenge them successfully for theme park visitors.

