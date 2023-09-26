New ride announcements lead IAAPA Expo Europe opening

This year's IAAPA Expo Europe opened this morning in Vienna. IAAPA expects 15,000 for the event, which features 640 companies presenting on the show floor. Vienna hosted IAAPA's first expo in Europe, back in 2005.

IAAPA Expo Europe continues through Thursday. In company announcements at the Expo today, Zamperla revealed two new products. Magic Bikes XL expands the capacity of Zamperla's Magic Bikes ride up to 48 passengers. GoGo Bounze 8.4 upgrades the Jump Around ride by accommodating two adults and two children in each vehicle, with individual lap bars for each rider.



Magic Bikes XL, left, and GoGo Bounze 8.4. Concept images courtesy Zamperla

Zamperla said that it will have the GoGo Bounze 8.4 on the show floor for attendees at November's IAAPA Expo in Orlando.

In other industry news, the Themed Entertainment Association has announced Matt Barton as the organization's new President-Elect. The chairperson for software and tech company 7thSense, Barton will take over as President of TEA's International Board on January 1, 2025, when current President Melissa Oviedo's term expires.

