Will there be a 'Phoenix Rising' at Busch Gardens soon?

Busch Gardens in Tampa, Florida appears to preparing to bring back one of its old carnival-style rides… or at least its name.

SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment this week filed a U.S. Trademark application for "Phoenix Rising." The application says that the proposed mark is for "Entertainment in the nature of an amusement park ride."

So what could this new amusement park ride be? Well, Phoenix was an Intamin Looping Starship that operated at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay between 1984 and 2018. The "Phoenix Rising" name suggests some sort of resurrection for the old ride. I am not a Tampa local and have not visited the park since before the pandemic, so I cannot tell you what the current condition of that old attraction and its location is, so I hope that some of you can fill in some details in the comments.

As far as trademark applications go, this was a very limited one - applying only for use as an amusement park ride, rather than a wide range of potential uses, as applications typically claim. That might have something to do with the fact that the "Phoenix Rising" name is also used by a professional soccer team in the Arizona's capital city. That would leave SeaWorld Parks able to file a trademark claim only for uses not already claimed by the soccer team.

