No more Tidal Twister at SeaWorld San Diego

It looks like SeaWorld San Diego has thrown in the towel on its Tidal Twister.

The Skyline Skywarp Horizon opened in 2019 but hasn't run for months. Now fans have noticed that SeaWorld has removed the attraction from its website and mobile app.

While SeaWorld San Diego promoted the ride as a roller coaster, it felt more like a next-generation Himalaya/Musik Express-type ride to me. The twisting ride offered a top speed of 30 miles per hour and an inversion, which did distinguish it from your typical amusement park carnival rides. But solid carnival ride spinners should run reliably and soak up crowds spilling out of queues for a park's headline attractions, which Tidal Twister failed to do with its inconsistent - at best - operations.

Here's my first ride on Tidal Twister, from its media preview day back in 2019.

Tidal Twister's closure leaves the San Diego park with five no-one-will-dispute-that-they-are roller coasters, after this spring's opening of Arctic Rescue.

Replies (4)