The Wizarding World mourns the loss of its headmaster

Harry Potter fans today are mourning the loss of another actor from the popular film series.

Michael Gambon, who played Albus Dumbledore in six Harry Potter movies starting with “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban,” has passed away at age 82. Gambon, who also was known for his extensive theatrical work, replaced Richard Harris as the Hogwarts headmaster after that actor’s death in 2002.

Gambon appears as Dumbledore in the preshow and final scenes of the Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey attraction in Orlando, Hollywood, Beijing, and Osaka in Japan. He also attended the opening of the original The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Orlando’s Islands of Adventure in 2010. Here is our video of his press conference appearance with some of his co-stars from the films.

Replies (0)