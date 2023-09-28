SeaWorld Orlando announces new family coaster for 2024

Now it's time for SeaWorld's flagship park to get its snowmobile coaster.

SeaWorld Orlando this morning announced its new ride for 2024 - Penguin Trek. The park's eighth roller coaster will be another family coaster with a "snowmobile styled ride car," like this year's Arctic Rescue and DarKoaster at SeaWorld San Diego and Busch Gardens Williamsburg, respectively.

But Penguin Trek will not be a clone of those Intamin launch coasters. Instead, Penguin Trek will come from Bolliger & Mabillard.

"This family launch coaster embodies the spirit of adventure and exploration, offering an immersive journey through the wonders of Antarctica while further connecting our mission and commitment to our animal care, education and research," SeaWorld Orlando President Jon Peterson said. "We know our guests were ready for a new thrill that the whole family could enjoy, and we're excited to redefine the family launch coaster experience alongside our longstanding partners at B&M."

Penguin Trek will reach a top speed of 43 mph on 3,020 feet of track. The height requirement will be 42 inches, with a max rider height of 77 inches. The ride will feature two launches and conclude at the park's penguin habitat.



Concept images courtesy SeaWorld Orlando

The Antarctic setting makes this the global flipside of its older sibling in San Diego's Arctic Rescue, which debuted earlier this year.

Penguin Trek will open in Orlando next spring.

