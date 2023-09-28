SeaWorld San Diego is getting a new jellyfish exhibit

SeaWorld San Diego will open a new jellyfish exhibit in 2024, the park announced today.

Jewels of the Sea: The Jellyfish Experience will feature three galleries in which visitors can see various species, including Moon Jellyfish, Pacific Sea Nettles, Upside-Down Jellyfish, and Comb Jellies. LED panels will cover the gallery walls and ceiling with digital displays of "virtual oceanic moments, ranging from calm waters to dynamic, energetic crescendos," according to the park's press release.

The centerpiece of The Jellyfish Experience will be an 18-foot-tall cylinder, which SeaWorld is calling one of the tallest jelly cylinders in the country.



Concept image courtesy SeaWorld San Diego

Educational displays and aquarist staff within the exhibit will aim to teach visitors about jellyfish and how they have adapted to sometimes extreme environments.

"Visiting the new Jellyfish Experience is an amazing opportunity like no other – a chance for our guests to see up close the spectacular details of these underwater marvels and witness how they live their lives in astonishing clarity," SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment Chief Zoological Officer Dr. Chris Dold said. "Guests will walkthrough striking habitats and view vivid displays to learn more about these wonderful creatures. This new exhibit aligns with our mission of educating and inspiring guests to learn more about our oceans and the world around us."

An upcharge behind the scenes tour will be offered, including a hands-on interaction. Details on that, as well as an official opening date, will be released later.

