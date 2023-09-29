Round-up: San Antonio flume delay, plus new tech at Six Flags

SeaWorld San Antonio publicly has confirmed what many have known for some time now - its new Catapult Falls ride will not open this year. The park yesterday announced that the launched flume coaster will open next spring.

"Sometimes it takes a little delayed gratification to produce something completely innovative; it was important to us to ensure that our first-of-its-kind water flume coaster is perfected in every part of the ride experience and that is what we have done," Park President Jodi Davenport said. "We know our guests are going to agree it was worth the wait once they take their first jaw-dropping plunge on the world’s first launched flume coaster."

In case you've forgotten - cause it's been over a year now - here is the park's CG hype video for Catapult Falls.

Six Flags Magic Mountain has opened a new "QuickSix" retail store. The news here is that the store uses Amazon's "Just Walk Out" technology, which eliminates check-out lines. It's Six Flags' second store using the technology, following one at New Jersey's Six Flags Great Adventure. Visitors use their credit card to pass through a gate at the store's entrance. From there, the tech follows you around the store, noting what you pick up and carry out with you. Then the system charges your card for the stuff you got.

"Just Walk Out technology is made possible by artificial intelligence like computer vision, deep learning, and generative AI that accurately determines who took what in almost any retail environment," Six Flags said in its press release.

Finally, UK visual effects company Framestore just posted a video highlighting its work on The Curse at Alton Manor, this year's new dark ride at Alton Towers.

Led by Creative Director Gavin Fox, the Framestore team provided the creative concept and thematic design for the reimagining of Alton Towers' old Duel haunted house ride.

