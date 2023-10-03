Is Disney Vacation Club a good move for Disney fans?

Let's talk about the Disney Vacation Club.
Disney's timeshare business offers "vacation ownership" at 17 home resorts across the Walt Disney World and Disneyland properties, plus Aulani in Hawaii, Vero Beach in Florida, and Hilton Head Island in South Carolina. Last week, DVC opened its latest property with The Villas at the Disneyland Hotel - the 344-unit Discovery Tower of the first hotel at the first Disney theme park.
DVC is driving a lot of what is happening at Disney Parks right now. Part of the reason why we're hearing so much from official channels these days about "blue sky" projects such as the Tropical Americas retheme of Dinoland in Disney's Animal Kingdom and the expansion of Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom is Disney management trying to convince Disney fans that the company is committed to keep building big new attractions over the next decade, making Disneyland and Walt Disney World places you will want to commit your family to visiting year after year, through a DVC membership.
Following the closure of the Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser, Disney's U.S. hotel development is now exclusively DVC projects, with the expansion at the Polynesian and Reflections Lodge on the old River Country site in Florida following the opening at the Disneyland Hotel. Disney is betting big on timeshares. That's because DVC helps ensure a steady supply of multi-night visitors to its theme park resorts, driving up spending on tickets, on food, on beverages, and on merchandise and special events.
But is DVC a plus for you?
I would like to hear from Theme Park Insider readers about your experiences and attitudes toward DVC and how it possibly influences your decisions about visiting Walt Disney World or Disneyland.
If you are part of DVC or have rented points in the past, I would love to hear in the comments your advice to other theme park and Disney fans about the Disney Vacation Club.
I used to visit WDW at least annually, and I always thought I’d eventually end up buying into DVC. I’m now in the position to do so, but the decline in quality of the core theme park product combined with the endless price increases has put me off WDW entirely. I haven’t visited since 2019, despite visiting Orlando multiple times since. Blue sky means nothing to me as I have zero faith that they’ll actually deliver a fraction of what they’ve been discussing.
On the other hand, if Universal Orlando offered something similar to DVC I’d be very interested.
My family got into DVC when I was growing up in the 90s, back when Old Key West was the only DVC resort on WDW property - I know it was a fantastic deal since signing up in 1993/1994 came with free park passes until the year 2000.
Similar to Colin, my family bought into DVC with our home resort being Saratoga Springs. We loved it for nearly 2 decades, visiting WDW, DL and DLP resorts. Unfortunately life circumstances changing (all us kids had kids!) coincided with the decline in the Disney World product. All the perks were slowly removed. The annual fees grew high enough that we considered and then decided to sell up. We would have loved to taken our own kids to WDW with DVC but it is not good value for money anymore in our eyes.
On an related note: the DVC experience vastly differs depending on resort. DLP was almost non-existent, with DL similar.
2016 was the last time I visited Disney and I have no intention of returning. Universal offers much better choices at reasonable value.
There’s a reason that timeshares have one of the worst reputations of any business going.
It’s been repeatedly shown that they are one of the worst things you can do with your money, and are a borderline scam in many cases. I don’t care how much Disney gussies up the DVC to try and make it seem different, it’s still just a timeshare program and it’s to Disney’s everlasting shame that they got involved in such a shady industry.
A timeshare by any other name is still a timeshare. John Oliver did a fantastic piece earlier this year on why they should be avoided at all costs.
I bought DVC points for the Grand Californian on the secondary market seven years ago and they have already paid for themselves. The purchase is harder to justify if you buy direct from Disney, especially if you finance the purchase.
I always advise friends to run the numbers and only purchase DVC if you are certain you are going to stay at a DVC resort for years to come. Buying DVC and using the points for non-DVC hotels or cruises doesn’t make financial sense.