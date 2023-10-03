Is Disney Vacation Club a good move for Disney fans?

Let's talk about the Disney Vacation Club.

Disney's timeshare business offers "vacation ownership" at 17 home resorts across the Walt Disney World and Disneyland properties, plus Aulani in Hawaii, Vero Beach in Florida, and Hilton Head Island in South Carolina. Last week, DVC opened its latest property with The Villas at the Disneyland Hotel - the 344-unit Discovery Tower of the first hotel at the first Disney theme park.

DVC is driving a lot of what is happening at Disney Parks right now. Part of the reason why we're hearing so much from official channels these days about "blue sky" projects such as the Tropical Americas retheme of Dinoland in Disney's Animal Kingdom and the expansion of Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom is Disney management trying to convince Disney fans that the company is committed to keep building big new attractions over the next decade, making Disneyland and Walt Disney World places you will want to commit your family to visiting year after year, through a DVC membership.

Following the closure of the Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser, Disney's U.S. hotel development is now exclusively DVC projects, with the expansion at the Polynesian and Reflections Lodge on the old River Country site in Florida following the opening at the Disneyland Hotel. Disney is betting big on timeshares. That's because DVC helps ensure a steady supply of multi-night visitors to its theme park resorts, driving up spending on tickets, on food, on beverages, and on merchandise and special events.

But is DVC a plus for you?

I would like to hear from Theme Park Insider readers about your experiences and attitudes toward DVC and how it possibly influences your decisions about visiting Walt Disney World or Disneyland.

If you are part of DVC or have rented points in the past, I would love to hear in the comments your advice to other theme park and Disney fans about the Disney Vacation Club.

Replies (7)