Disneyland, Disney World to offer new discounts for kids

Taking the kids to Disney is about to get a bit less expensive.

Both Walt Disney World and the Disneyland Resort this morning announced upcoming discounts for families visiting with children, ages 3-9.

Starting October 24, Disneyland will cut the price of some advance-sale kids' admission tickets to as low as $50 per day. Guests can choose from one-, two-, or three-day tickets, which will be valid for use between January 8 and March 10, 2024. Note that multi-day tickets will expire 13 dats after their first use.

At Walt Disney World, the resort will offer half-price theme park tickets and dining plans for children ages 3-9 with the purchase of a non-discounted four-night, four-day Walt Disney Travel Co. package that includes a room at a select Walt Disney World Resort hotel, theme park tickets, and a dining plan. This discount will be available starting November 14 and be valid for stays most nights March 3 through June 30, 2024. Check DisneyWorld.com/SpecialOffers starting next month for that deal.

In addition, Disneyland today announced that it will expand the park reservation window up to 180 days in advance, starting later this month. The resort also is adding Mickey and Minnie's Runaway Railway and The Little Mermaid: Ariel's Undersea Adventure to Disney Genie+, starting next month.

Meanwhile, as previously announced, Walt Disney World is doing away with advance reservation requirements from guests who purchase date-based tickets, starting January 9, 2024. And the Disney Dining Plan returns for WDW hotel guests the same day.

