Want the inside story behind Universal Studios Beijing's opening?

Universal's newest theme park will get its moment in the spotlight at the upcoming IAAPA Expo in Orlando.

"Universal Beijing Resort – The Untold Story of Triumph over Trying Times; COVID, Lockdowns, Quarantines, And More" will be the topic for this year's Legends panel at the annual industry gathering. Hosted by IAAPA Hall of Fame member Bob Rogers, the annual Legends panel this year will welcome the following guests:

Tom Mehrmann, President and Chief Operating Officer of Universal Destinations and Experiences, Pacific Rim. Tom was the President and General Manager for Universal Beijing Resort during its development and joined Bob for the Legends panel in 2015 and in 2018.

Mike Hightower, retired President at Universal Creative. In that position, Mike oversaw the creative delivery of the new resort.

Sylvia Hase, President of Hasbas Entertainment. At Universal, Sylvia led the creative development of the Theme Park Insider Award-winning "Untrainable – The How to Train Your Dragon Stage Spectacular," as well as the park's daily Universal on Parade.

The Legends 2023 panel starts at 4pm on Wednesday, November 15 at the IAAPA Expo, which again takes place at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando. The Expo starts November 12 and continues through the 17th. For more information and to register, please visit the IAAPA website.

If you can't make it to IAAPA this year, I will be there for the panel and will post a complete report that evening here on Theme Park Insider.

