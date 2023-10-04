Universal to partner Visa for new rewards card

Universal's theme parks soon will offer a new branded credit card and rewards program, the company announced today.

Last month on the Theme Park Insider Discussion Forum, I told you that Universal had filed a trademark application for a new credit card product called Universal Rewards. [See New Universal trademarks: Monstertreffen and Universal Rewards.] Today, Universal Destinations & Experiences announced that it would offer a new "Universal Rewards Plus Visa Signature Card," starting next year.

FNBO (First National Bank of Omaha) will issue the card. Cardholders will have the opportunity to earn rewards for Universal products, experiences, and travel. As part of a broader partnership with Visa, select Visa cardholders will be be eligible for special food, beverage and experience benefits in the parks, including use of a VIP lounge. Universal Orlando previously offered a VIP lounge to American Express cardholders, but that closed last year.

The Universal Rewards Visa card will be available in early 2024. Details about the rewards opportunities and other perks for cardholders, not to mention terms and conditions for the card itself, will be released closer to the card's debut.

