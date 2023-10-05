'Brooke' has an update on this Walt Disney World holiday tradition

This year's Academy Award winner for Best Actor will join the line-up of narrators for the Candlelight Processional at Walt Disney World.

Disney today revealed the full roster of celebrity narrators for the Candlelight Processional at this year's EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays. Brendan Fraser is one nine new celebrity narrators this year, joining the show December 12-14.

But the news that sharp Disney fans embraced was the company's rare flub when posting the news online.

Disney, to its credit, did follow up that Brooke has, indeed, confirmed Eva Longoria's appearance. As a website publisher, all I can do is grit my teeth, smile with the crowd and silently note that there but for the grace of good fortune - and triple-checked diligence - go I.

That said, "Disney Brooke" memes are on the table, everyone!

The EPCOT Candlelight Processional plays in the American Gardens Theatre three times nightly, from November 24 to December 30. Dining packages that include access to reserved seating areas will go on sale October 17 on Disney's website. Prices range from $55 (Spice Road Table) to $104 (Le Cellier Steakhouse) per adult. There also will be a same-day $41 dining package available at Regal Eagle Smokehouse: Craft Drafts & Barbecue for those without advance dining reservations. Those remain subject to availability and may not be offered on peak dates.

To keep up to date with more theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

Replies (1)