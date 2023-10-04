Legoland announces the removal of another classic ride

Legoland California will close another of its long-standing attractions at the end of this month.

The Carlsbad theme park last week closed its Safari Trek ride. Today, the park revealed that its next-door neighbor, Fairy Tale Brook, will be closing, too.

"The Story Ends... For Now! After many magical boat rides floating through your favorite stories, Fairy Tale Brook will close at the end of October to make way for future awesomeness!," the park announced on its social media accounts.

The removal of these two attractions will open an enormous amount of space between Coastersaurus and The Lego Movie World. When Legoland announced the Safari Trek closure with the same "make way for future awesomeness," I wrote that "awesome" has become Legoland's version of Duisney's "magic" - a catchphrase employed for all sorts of projects. But with The Lego Movie World located next to these attractions, perhaps the "awesomeness" that Legoland is promising really involve an extension of the land devoted to the movie franchise that started Lego's relationship with the word.

That said, today's social media post also hedges the demise of Fairy Tale Brook with the qualifier "... for now," so perhaps another Lego retelling of classic fairy tales might be part of whatever new attraction is coming to this space.

Time to play Merlin Magic Maker in the comments and tell us what you think, or just want, Legoland to do.

Replies (2)