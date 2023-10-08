Planning application reveals new Legoland attractions

We are getting our first clues revealing what Legoland California has planned to replace two of its classic attractions.

The City of Carlsbad has posted notice of a planning application by the park. The application calls for the removal of two existing attractions, which the park has announced are Safari Trek and Fairy Tale Brook. In their place will be three new attractions:

A single-story, 32,200-square-foot, 43-foot-tall building with an interior ride

A 33-foot tall, 4,120-square-foot outdoor ride

A new children's plat area with a 30-foot tall structure

A dark ride (Fairy Tale Brook 2?), a children's coaster, and a playground? Time to make your guesses. (And thanks to a Theme Park Insider reader for this tip.)

The project is entitled "Legoland California Project 2025," so that tells us the timeframe for the new attractions' debut.

