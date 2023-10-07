Disney teases a new nighttime spectacular

Disneyland Paris is sharing a new teaser image of its new nighttime spectacular, which debuts at the park early next year.

Disney Symphony of Colors will play on and above Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland Paris, starting January 8, 2024. The French park calls the new show "an electric parade in the sky, with a drone sequence inspired by the iconic Main Street Electrical Parade that will illuminate the sky with a palette of brilliant colors this winter."



Image courtesy Disneyland Paris

The productions also will employ projections, lighting effects and fountains around the castle. The projections will extend upon Main Street from February through early April, as Tinker Bell "wakes up winter," according to the park's preview.

Disney Symphony of Colors is scheduled to run through the end of September 2024. For discounted admission to the parks, please visit our partner's Disneyland Paris tickets page.

