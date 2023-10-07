Disney teases a new nighttime spectacular

Disneyland Paris is sharing a new teaser image of its new nighttime spectacular, which debuts at the park early next year.
Disney Symphony of Colors will play on and above Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland Paris, starting January 8, 2024. The French park calls the new show "an electric parade in the sky, with a drone sequence inspired by the iconic Main Street Electrical Parade that will illuminate the sky with a palette of brilliant colors this winter."
The productions also will employ projections, lighting effects and fountains around the castle. The projections will extend upon Main Street from February through early April, as Tinker Bell "wakes up winter," according to the park's preview.
Disney Symphony of Colors is scheduled to run through the end of September 2024. For discounted admission to the parks, please visit our partner's Disneyland Paris tickets page.
Agree we used a guide book and went to stand an hour ahead of timebyg the show with the drones was amazing
Of all the three castle parks where I've watched the night time shows, DLP Park had the worse crowds and sight lines.
Their drone show was amazing this summer. Unfortunately some of the fireworks have already damaged the freshly painted roofs of the castle.