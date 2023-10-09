Two Disney favorites to get new homes in Paris next year

Disneyland Paris will revamp one of its classic attractions to celebrate its 30-year anniversary next year.

The park announced today that it will swap two scenes in Le Pays des Contes de Fées ("The Land of Fairy Tales") as part of a "complete refurbishment" of the Fantasyland ride over the next year.

Neighboring Walt Disney Studios Park is getting an Arendelle land, but Disneyland Paris will get a miniature version first when Frozen replaces Peter and the Wolf.



Concept art courtesy Disneyland Paris

In addition, Winnie the Pooh will replace Hansel and Gretel in the Paris version of Disneyland's Storybook Land Canal Boats.

"I grew up nearby Disneyland in California and Storybook Land has always been my favorite attraction," Walt Disney Imagineering Paris Art Director Keith Rector said. "There's something magical about taking something full scale and displaying it in miniature; it’s something Walt himself was obsessed with."

"When I joined the team in Paris, we started a conversation about how we can bring new stories to Le Pays des Contes de Fées. I wanted to introduce new characters to this realm of storybook classics."

The new scenes will debut on the ride sometime in 2024.

