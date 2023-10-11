Three new restaurants planned for Downtown Disney

Three new restaurants will be joining the line-up at Disneyland's Downtown Disney, the resort announced today.

Disneyland did not reveal an opening date for the restaurants, which will occupy a new space called Parkside Market on the west end of Downtown Disney. (That's the end nearest the Disneyland Hotel.)

The three new restaurants coming to Disneyland's shopping and dining district will be:

GG's Chicken Shop : From Chef Lee Wolen and Boka Restaurant Group, this concept opened in Chicago last spring and serves rotisserie and fried chicken as well as sandwiches and salads.

: From Chef Lee Wolen and Boka Restaurant Group, this concept opened in Chicago last spring and serves rotisserie and fried chicken as well as sandwiches and salads. Seoul Sister : Executive Chef Kelly Kim's menu will feature Bibimbap (Korean rice bowls) "with a California twist," according to Disney.

: Executive Chef Kelly Kim's menu will feature Bibimbap (Korean rice bowls) "with a California twist," according to Disney. Sip & Sonder: From Amanda-Jane Thomas and Shanita Nicholas, this LA-based coffee house also will offer "frozen drinks and Caribbean-inspired bites."



Fried chicken sandwich from GG's Chicken Shop. Photo courtesy Disneyland

In addition to the three restaurants, the new Parkside Market also will offer an as-yet-unnamed second story bar.

Disneyland also today shared more concept art for the new stage that will stand on the west side on Downtown Disney.



Concept art courtesy Disneyland

The stage will include a sculptural tower designed by Nikkolas Smith. "This new tower will pay tribute to the sublime work of pioneering architects of color in Southern California during the mid-20th century with unique geometric patterns in the sculpture, evoking the famed mid-century buildings they created," Disneyland said in its press release.

If you are curious, Disneyland did not list those architects, but Paul R. Williams is one of those names you should know. Check out this piece from the L.A. Conservancy for more.

Other, previously announced, restaurants in development at Downtown Disney include Chef Carlos Gaytán's Paseo and Céntrico, Din Tai Fung, and Porto's Bakery and Cafe. Still no opening dates for those, either.

