Three new restaurants planned for Downtown Disney

Three new restaurants will be joining the line-up at Disneyland's Downtown Disney, the resort announced today.
Disneyland did not reveal an opening date for the restaurants, which will occupy a new space called Parkside Market on the west end of Downtown Disney. (That's the end nearest the Disneyland Hotel.)
The three new restaurants coming to Disneyland's shopping and dining district will be:
In addition to the three restaurants, the new Parkside Market also will offer an as-yet-unnamed second story bar.
Disneyland also today shared more concept art for the new stage that will stand on the west side on Downtown Disney.
The stage will include a sculptural tower designed by Nikkolas Smith. "This new tower will pay tribute to the sublime work of pioneering architects of color in Southern California during the mid-20th century with unique geometric patterns in the sculpture, evoking the famed mid-century buildings they created," Disneyland said in its press release.
If you are curious, Disneyland did not list those architects, but Paul R. Williams is one of those names you should know. Check out this piece from the L.A. Conservancy for more.
Other, previously announced, restaurants in development at Downtown Disney include Chef Carlos Gaytán's Paseo and Céntrico, Din Tai Fung, and Porto's Bakery and Cafe. Still no opening dates for those, either.
