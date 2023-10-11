All-day Park Hopping returning at Walt Disney World

All-day Park Hopping returns to the Walt Disney World Resort starting January 9, Disney announced today.

January 9 is also the date when Disney World guests with date-specific tickets no longer need to make advance reservations to use their tickets and visit the parks. Annual passholders will continue to need to make reservations to visit in the mornings on most dates, but once they have checked into their reserved parks, they will be free to Park Hop over to the other three parks starting January 9, as well.

Right now, Park Hopping does not start until 2pm for Walt Disney World visitors.

As previously announced, Disney will be introducing select "Good to Go" dates when Walt Disney World annual passholders will not have to make a reservation to visit the parks. Today, Disney announced that those "Good to Go" dates will start in January at Walt Disney World, though the resort has not set a specific start date yet.

"Good to Go" dates will be released with varying notice from time to time, and will not be published up to 13 months in advance like annual pass blockout dates, a Walt Disney World spokesperson said. So Disney encourages pass holders to check the WDW website and to sign up for passholder updates to get those notices.

Annual pass and parking price increases

Walt Disney World also today raised the price of its annual passes:

Disney Pixie Dust Pass is up 10%, from $399 to $439 plus tax. Renewal is now $369 plus tax.

Disney Pirate Pass is up 6.7%, from $749 to $799 plus tax. Renewal is now $679 plus tax.

Disney Sorcerer Pass is up 3.1%, from $969 to $999 plus tax. Renewal is now $849 plus tax.

Disney Incredi-Pass is up 3.6%, from $1,399 to $1,449 plus tax. Renewal is now $1,229 plus tax.

While Walt Disney World did raise the price of its annual passes, it did not raise the price of daily tickets to its theme parks. However, the price to park at one of Disney World's theme parks is up $5 today, to $30 per vehicle per day.

"We are constantly adding new, innovative attractions and entertainment to our parks and, with our broad array of pricing options, the value of a theme park visit is reflected in the unique experiences that only Disney can offer," a Disney spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, in California at Disneyland...

Disneyland did raise its daily theme park ticket prices today, along with its Magic Key annual passes and parking rates. You can get the full details on those via our post at Disneyland raises ticket prices.

The good news for west coast Disney fans and visitors is that a limited supply of multi-day Disneyland Resort tickets remains available at the old prices from our travel partner. Visit its Disneyland theme park tickets page for those.

