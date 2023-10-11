Here's how to get Disneyland tickets at the old prices

If you are even thinking about a trip to the Disneyland Resort in the next 15 months, we have a way for you to save money on your Disneyland tickets, despite today's price increase.

But this opportunity is not going to last long.

Disneyland's authorized resellers can continue to sell tickets at their old, discounted prices while their supplies last. The reseller we have partnered with is offering savings starting at $32 off the new price of a two-day Disneyland Resort ticket on up to $139 off a five-day Park Hopper with Disney Genie+.

That's a lot of money.

You can see all the currently available deals at their Disneyland Resort tickets page.

Disneyland's multi-day tickets expire 13 days their first use, but if you want to wait to start using these tickets, they remain valid until January 12, 2025. That's 15 months from now - allowing you to buy these tickets now then use them right away, or next summer, or even during the 2024 holiday season.

The catch is that this deal is available only until our reseller sells the number of tickets that they had obtained from Disneyland before today. Once they are gone, they're gone... and you're stuck paying Disneyland's new, higher prices.

If you are wondering why we have access to these discounted tickets, let me take a moment here to explain the whole "authorized reseller" business.

Long before the Internet, many theme parks contracted with authorized resellers to sell their tickets to people before they visited. Before you could buy tickets online, if you wanted to get your theme park tickets in advance, you needed to go to either the park's ticket booths or else visit some authorized reseller. Those companies were the ones that provided physical tickets to student unions, corporate HR departments, auto and travel clubs and other organizations that sold discounted attraction tickets.

Now that business has moved online. Parks still like working with authorized resellers because it allows them to reach the more potential visitors by essentially extending the sales force offering their tickets. Parks like Disneyland sell a certain number of tickets to a reseller at discount, who then pays a commission to the organization that sells their tickets, while passing some of the discount along to the customer, too.

In our case, we get a small percentage of each ticket sold via links on the Theme Park Insider website. That money helps me to keep reporting, writing and publishing the site online, without charging anyone for access. (Hey, if more readers bought enough tickets, I could do away with ads on the site, too, which I would love to be able to do.)

Authorized sellers are just that - they are authorized by the parks to do this. These are not sketchy tickets bought at full price from the parks by random people and put up for sale online. They are real tickets that will work when you go to use them.

So why do parks keep offering discounted tickets to resellers when they could just sell tickets on their own website and apps and keep all the money? Well, that exactly what the management at Six Flags thought, so they cut back on their use of resellers, as well as discounts offered through partners such as soft drink companies and fast food restaurants.

And when Six Flags did this, its attendance tanked - to the point where it now is bringing back some discounts.

Resellers work for everyone - for parks including Disney, Universal, Cedar Fair, SeaWorld and Legoland, for fans, and for the organizations (including Theme Park Insider) that offer these tickets. I looked at a lot of different resellers and agencies when I made the decision to partner with aRes Travel five years ago, and decided then that they offered the best deals I could find.

So that's why we have a ticket partner, and that's why I hope that you will look at what discounts they have available and support Theme Park Insider by buying discounted tickets through our links for the attractions you want to visit.

Again, here is the link to the current discounts on Disneyland tickets. Get 'em while you can.

* * *

