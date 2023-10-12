Disney shows off its adorable new robots

Last month, we told you about a patent application from Disney for robots with specialized walking styles. [See Check out Disney's wild new idea for a thrill ride system.] Well, today a few of those robots made a public appearance inside the Star Wars Galaxy's Edge land at Disneyland.

Cast members showed off three of the robots to guests in the land. As one might expect from Disney, these droids were pretty much adorable. Here is a video:

WOW!!!! NEW DROID characters at Galaxy’s Edge!!



Check out these tiny little guys! What an amazing addition.



Hope they stick around. pic.twitter.com/TSZPmRVvWz — Disney Dan Becker (@DisneyDan) October 12, 2023

Walt Disney Imagineering also has posted a video detailing the robots' abilities, both in the design studio and out in nature.

Disney Research said that this new robotic character prototype "combines procedural animation, modular hardware, and reinforcement learning to be able to design and program a walking character capable of these unique gaits and traits."

With 3D printing to create parts for the system, Disney said that it can develop and deploy these robotic characters in months rather than the years that previous WDI robots required.

