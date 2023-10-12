Who's the star of Universal's new holiday show

The Whos of Whoville will take the Universal Plaza stage for a new show during this year's Grinchmas celebrations at Universal Studios Hollywood, the park announced today.

The Who-Bee Doo-Wops will be performing "hip-swinging, bell-ringing holiday classics" during their new daytime show, which joins the Grinchmas line-up this year. Universal's holiday celebrations also include Christmas in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter and will start this year on Friday, November 24. The events continue daily through Monday, January 1, 2024.

(Yes, USH remains one of the rare major theme parks to wait until after Thanksgiving to start celebrating Christmas.)

Returning Grinchmas entertainment this year includes Cindy-Lou Who's daily story time, meet and greets with The Grinch and his dog Max, and the nightly lightning ceremony for the park's 65 foot-tall Grinchmas tree.

Over in Hogsmeade, The Magic of Christmas at Hogwarts Castle projection show also returns, along with holiday performances by the Frog Choir.

Universal also promises holiday menus, treats and drinks at dining locations across the park and CityWalk, including The Three Broomsticks, in the Universal Plaza, and at Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen, Voodoo Doughnut, Antojitos Cocina Mexicana, NBC Sports Grill & Brew and VIVO Italian Kitchen.

For the latest ticket deals, including big savings on Universal Express and VIP Experiences, please visit our partner's Universal Studios Hollywood tickets page.

And to keep up to date with more theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

Replies (0)