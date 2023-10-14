Why Hulu holds a key to the future of theme parks

Many devoted theme park fans know that Universal is building an ambitious new theme park in Orlando - Universal's Epic Universe. But did you know that Universal's arch rival Disney is going to be paying for it?

Okay, Disney isn't writing "For Epic Universe" in the memo field on the check it's going to be sending. But The Walt Disney Company is just weeks away from paying billions of dollars to Universal Studios owner Comcast - enough money to cover the cost of designing and building Epic Universe, many times over.

That's because both companies have hit the deadline for Disney to buy out Comcast's ownership share of the streaming service Hulu. When Disney bought Fox in 2019, that deal gave Disney controlling interest in Hulu, with Comcast holding on to the remaining 33% of the company. The two companies agreed then that Disney would buy out Comcast within five years, and now both companies have hired investment banks to appraise a value for Hulu so that they know exactly what that buyout cost will be.

The companies' original agreement set a floor of $27.5 billion for Hulu's valuation, but Comcast managers have said that they believe the streaming service is worth much more now. So we likely are looking at least $10 billion that Disney will have to pay Comcast to get full ownership of Hulu.

Why is this important to theme park fans? Disney and Universal have grown to be the market leaders in theme parks in large part because both companies are major entertainment conglomerates, with movie and television studios and networks that can provide the parks with both IP and promotion. But the entertainment industry is going through perhaps its most profound transition in its history right now. How each company manages that transition will determine which companies survive, even Disney and Universal.

Of all the technology that Apple and Google crammed into their mobile devices - telephones, still and video cameras, audio recorders, Web browsers, step counters, heart-rate monitors, compasses and level-measurement tools - they did not include radio or television receivers. And that decision - however justified technologically - is destroying the broadcast media business.

Without access to the one device that people now use overwhelmingly to consume information, broadcast radio and television ratings are collapsing, and the businesses that run those stations are losing value, fast. That extends to the networks that program content for those stations, as well. Broadcast television long has been taking hits from cable, but with streaming, not cable, becoming the means by which people access TV content on their ubiquitous mobile devices, cable networks have entered their death spiral, too.

The entertainment conglomerates know all this, of course, which is why they have been scrambling to launch and capture market share for their own streaming services. But the companies are taking huge losses on those streamers. They have discounted prices to attract subscribers, so they are not making enough to cover the costs of starting up the services along with obtaining and producing content for them.

The strikes that have stopped major studio production have, in large part, been about streaming. The old contracts that actors, writers and directors agreed to treated content made for the Internet as if they were little YouTube videos. The unions agreed to trivial compensation for those productions because they were considered trivial at the time those deals were made.

Now that streaming is threatening to become the leading medium for entertainment distribution, the people who make that entertainment want to be paid for making it like they have been paid for making movies and television. The directors and writers have their new deals, but the association that represents the studios this week walked out of negotiations with the actors.

Eventually, the studios will make a deal with the actors. Combined with the new deals for the writers and directors, the cost of producing shows for streaming services will rise. So when the strike ends and that new deal goes into place, the music stops for the game of musical chairs that the studios have been playing, with their deeply discounted streaming plans. Losses will grow, and investors will grow even more impatient.

Did anyone else get an email this month about Disney+ raising prices? Who's going to cancel their subscription, instead? Studios will try raising prices to cover their losses, but that could result in lower subscription numbers, instead. Major studios' stock prices have been dropping over the past couple of years, with only Comcast showing any recent signs of recovery. Eventually, whoever's stock price is losing the most is going to become a takeover target, as major investors look to cash out the studio's remaining assets for whatever they can get.

In this environment, no entertainment company wants to be holding any depreciating assets that could be a drag on its stock price. That's why Disney and Warner Bros. and everyone else are aggressively writing off or looking to sell anything that is not driving profits for them right now. (Rest in peace, Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser.) Studios' business plans depend upon other streamers to fail, leaving more market share for themselves and the market power to raise prices to make their streaming service profitable. It's race to see who can outlast the competition.

Comcast's upcoming $10 billion-plus windfall, coupled with its increasing stock price over the past year (which probably reflects that impending windfall), puts NBCUniversal's owner in a better financial position than its competitors. The theme parks have been helping Disney's bottom line, but it really needs to come up with something to replace the cash it is about to have to pay Comcast. That's why Disney has been looking for a minority investor in ESPN and has been considering selling off its ABC broadcast network and local stations, perhaps to someone like Byron Allen, who has publicly campaigned to buy them. An ABC sale also would rid Disney of one of a big depreciating asset.

Many people inside the entertainment industry have been rooting for Warner Bros. Discovery to be the studio left without a chair when the strikes end and the industry faces its new economic reality. CEO David Zaslav is widely disliked for he's done since Discovery, Inc. took over WarnerMedia from AT&T. A Comcast takeover of WBD would give the Universal theme parks ownership of the Harry Potter theme park rights it is now licensing from Warner Bros., as well as access to Warner Bros.' deep library of IP. (Six Flags would retain ownership of their license for Warner Bros.' DC and Looney Tunes franchises, however.)

A Comcast/Warner deal would allow that company to combine the Peacock and Max streaming services to better compete with Disney's bundle of Disney+ and Hulu. But Netflix and Apple are big players in this business now, too, with Paramount Global also in the mix with its Paramount+ app, Paramount studios and the CBS network. Sony, the owner of Colombia, has sat out the streaming wars and might instead be looking to sell its Sony Pictures Entertainment division, which licenses some theme park franchises, as well.

The Hulu sale might give Disney a better long-term position in the streaming war, but it comes at the cost of providing Comcast and NBCUniversal a significant immediate financial advantage. What happens next in streaming will help determine the financial ability of Disney and Comcast to continuing building and operating world-leading theme parks.

Or even whether those companies will be able to continue independently at all.

