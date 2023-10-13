Round-up: Fans pick name for new Six Flags ride

This weekend, you can help pick the name for the new Ultra Surf coaster at Six Flags Over Georgia.

The park is holding a fan vote to determine the name for the new Intamin ride, which will open next year. The vote is just to pick from among three finalists, so no submitting "Splashy McSplashface," as the park has already ruled out that one... among many others, I suspect.

Your three finalists are: Aquaphobia, Georgia Surfer, and Iron Splash: The Surf Coaster. You can vote now through October 16 on Six Flags' website.

Disneyland Paris is showing off the new chandelier that will hang over the lobby of its refurbished Disneyland Hotel. The chandelier was made in Czechia and represents the park's Sleeping Beauty Castle. And the video of it below gives you a glimpse at the current status of construction for the hotel, which reopens to guests January 25, 2024.

* * *

Disney has announced Shea Homes and California-based Davidson Communities and Woodbridge Pacific Group as the initial builders for Cotino, the first Storyliving by Disney community that is in development in Rancho Mirage, California. You can learn more about Disney's latest real estate project in our post, Disney reveals more plans for its new California community. Pre-sales appointments to discuss floor plans, designs and pricing are anticipated to begin later this year prior to the launch of home sales in early 2024.

Yas SeaWorld Research & Rescue Center today introduced the first marine wildlife rescue ambulances to the region. The ambulances are available around the clock to assist when needed within the United Arab Emirates.



Photo courtesy Yas Island

"The vehicles carry specialized animal-specific equipment that is tailored to the needs of each rescue mission," Yas Island said in its press release. "This includes dolphin and dugong stretchers, water sprayers, pre-filled 'Go bags' containing essential items like towels, tubes, funnels, hydration equipment, and gloves."

Personnel moves

Former FORREC executive Matt Dawson is the new Vice President of Business Development at JRA, part of RWS Global.

"Matt could not be arriving at a more perfect time," JRA Executive Vice President, Mark Amos said. "With the leisure market hungry for new experiences, we at JRA set a strategic growth plan in motion to expand our reach into new verticals and regions while deepening our relationships in existing ones. With his architecture and business development background, Matt is uniquely positioned to execute this plan and position us for global success."

Former Walt Disney Imagineers Sevak Petrosian and Trent Taylor also have joined JRA as Assistant Vice President, Environments, and Creative Director.

Finally, Original X Productions has promoted Co-President and Chief Strategy Officer Stacy Moscatelli to Chief Executive Officer for the company. Formerly part of Superfly, Original X Productions helps develop branded entertainment experiences such as The Friends Experience, The Office Experience, and Harry Potter: Magic at Play.

* * *

