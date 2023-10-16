Disney World opens its new Moana attraction to all guests

It's the Disney company's birthday today, and EPCOT fans got a present with the official opening of Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana.

This walk-through attraction in the World Nature section of the park is now open to all park guests. It celebrates water with variety of static and interactive open-air exhibits.

Ultimately, Journey of Water is a mix of Instagram photo spots and interactive moments, designed to make visitors feel a bit like Moana, befriending and playing with the ocean.

It's the last planned new attraction in Walt Disney World's years-long transformation of EPCOT, which also included the expansion of World Showcase's France pavilion with Remy's Ratatouille Adventure and the conversion of the old Universe of Energy pavilion into the Wonders of Xandar, hosting Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission Rewind, the park's first roller coaster.

There is still one more new attraction to come this year, though, with the debut of Luminous: The Symphony of Us on the World Showcase lagoon on December 5. That one was a replacement for the Harmonious show that failed to hit with audiences when it debuted as part of EPCOT's transformation back in 2021.

