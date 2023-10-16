New statue honors Walt's inspiration for Disneyland

In honor of The Walt Disney Company's 100th birthday today, Disney has installed another statue of its founder in one of its theme parks.

This time, it's at Hong Kong Disneyland, and it's a new design. And I think it's the best - and most appropriate - one yet.

"Dream Makers" features Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse sitting on a park bench behind the Castle of Magical Dreams and looking toward Cinderella Carousel. For those who know Disney lore, this scene is a call-out to the story about when Walt first had the idea for Disneyland, while sitting on a bench watching his daughters riding the carousel in Los Angeles' Griffith Park.



Hong Disneyland is preparing for the official opening of its new World of Frozen land next month, on November 20. Stay tuned for more coverage of that land in the month ahead.

